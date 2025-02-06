Brandon Ingram's Teammate Reacts to Major Toronto Raptors Trade News
The New Orleans Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night in exchange for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick, according to Shams Charania.
The deal ended months of speculation regarding Ingram's future after the former all-star did not agree on a long-term extension with the team. New Orleans was unwilling to pay Ingram the reported $50 million maximum contract he wanted.
The former Duke standout was present with the team on Wednesday during the first half of the Pelicans 144-119 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Ingram was not seen during the second half of the game, causing speculation that a deal was close to completion for the former No. 2 overall pick.
After the deal was announced, his teammate Jose Alvarado immediately took to social media to share his feelings about the trade. Alvarado and Ingram were extremely close on the team, with their lockers next to each other. When Alvarado signed his extension with the team this season, Ingram was there in person to witness it and cheer on his friend and fellow teammate.
Alvarado and Ingram were teammates for three and a half seasons in New Orleans, with the Pelicans reaching the playoffs two of those three years. Ingram battled injuries for much of his time in New Orleans, playing in 64 games last year, the most since his rookie year.
After the Pelicans were bounced in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans went out and acquired Dejounte Murray to pair with Ingram and Zion Williamson.
The trio never played a single game together after each player suffered a significant injury this season. New Orleans is now 12-39 on the season, second to last in the Western Conference standings.
