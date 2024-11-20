BREAKING: Luka Doncic’s Final Injury Status for Mavericks-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have been on a skid early into their 2024-25 season, losing 10 of their last 12 after starting the season 2-0. The Pelicans have been hit with an injury bug, creating some gigantic problems in their lineup that are practically unsolvable until they can get their guys back on the court.
The Pelicans have a chance to get back in the win column against division-rival Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, who has had a fairly disappointing start to their 2024-25 season in retrospect.
The Mavericks have started 7-7, but superstar Luka Doncic has still had an MVP-caliber season. Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists through 13 appearances. Doncic missed Dallas' last outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder but has received a status update ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans.
Luka Doncic has officially been upgraded to active for Tuesday's matchup, returning after a one-game absence with a right knee contusion.
Doncic has typically had his way against the Pelicans, winning 13 of his 20 games against the New Orleans franchise. In those 13 wins, Doncic has averaged 31.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists, knocking down 50.2% of his shot attempts. In the seven losses, those numbers drop drastically, suggesting the recipe for success on Tuesday night will be to slow down the superstar guard.
The Pelicans and Mavericks tip off in Dallas at 8:30 pm EST on Tuesday.
