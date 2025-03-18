Breaking: NBA Star Trey Murphy Suffers Major Injury in Pelicans-Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans suffered a crushing 127-81 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, despite a 30-point outburst from star forward Zion Williamson.
The Pelicans have had a horrible season as they sit in 14th place in the Western Conference with an 18-51 record, but most of their struggles can be attributed to injuries. New Orleans has already suffered multiple season-ending injuries to key players, and more heartbreaking news came forth on Monday night.
After leaving Monday's game against the Pistons with an apparent shoulder injury, Pelicans standout forward Trey Murphy III has reportedly suffered a season-ending torn labrum in his right shoulder, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Murphy III has become New Orleans' most consistent player this season with all of their other injury concerns, as this is just heartbreaking news for the Pelicans organization.
The 24-year-old forward will finish his fourth NBA season averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through 53 games, shooting 45.4% from the field, 36.1% from beyond the arc, and 88.7% from the free-throw line.
Murphy III cemented himself as a major focal point for New Orleans moving forward and should have been in the race for the Most Improved Player of the Year award if it was not for this devastating injury.
New Orleans' 2024-25 season has been a disaster, and this new injury news is just icing on the cake for their nightmare campaign.
