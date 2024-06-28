Pelicans Scoop

BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans Trade For Dejounte Murray, Larry Nance Jr. And Dyson Daniels Sent To Atlanta Hawks

New Orleans makes a huge trade for a guard and send two players and draft pick in exchange.

Kyle T. Mosley

Feb 7, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, reports that New Orleans continues to reshape its roster by trading for Dejounte Murray to add to the Pelicans' backcourt.

In exchange, Atlanta will receive Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, the 2025 first-round pick (via Lakers), and the 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Bucks-Pels).

Nov 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The speculation was that Trae Young would be packaged in a deal to New Orleans; instead, it's Murray.

Murray played in 78 games, averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists and shooting 45.9% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc. During his NBA career, Murray averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

