BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans Trade For Dejounte Murray, Larry Nance Jr. And Dyson Daniels Sent To Atlanta Hawks
New Orleans makes a huge trade for a guard and send two players and draft pick in exchange.
NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, reports that New Orleans continues to reshape its roster by trading for Dejounte Murray to add to the Pelicans' backcourt.
In exchange, Atlanta will receive Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, the 2025 first-round pick (via Lakers), and the 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Bucks-Pels).
The speculation was that Trae Young would be packaged in a deal to New Orleans; instead, it's Murray.
Murray played in 78 games, averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists and shooting 45.9% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc. During his NBA career, Murray averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.
