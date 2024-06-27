BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans Select Baylor's Center Yves Missi In The First Round Of The NBA Draft
Pelicans bolster frontcourt with drafting Yves Missi from Baylor.
New Orleans, LA - With the No. 21 pick in the NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select Yves Missi from the University of Baylor.
Missi conducted a pre-draft workout, and the Pelicans were pleased with Missi's workout. New Orleans fills a major need in the frontcourt with the losses of Jonas Valanciunas and Cody Zeller this offseason.
Missi can make an immediate impact on the defensive end. He averaged over two blocks per game and was a dominant force on the offensive boards.
The 6-foot-10, 229-pound center averaged 10.7 points on 61% shooting from the field. Missi is of Cameroonian heritage and joins other Cameroonian players like Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakim.
