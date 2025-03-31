Breaking: Zion Williamson Expected to Miss Entire Season Due to Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a disastrous 2024-25 campaign plagued with injuries, and things continue to just get worse.
The Pelicans are 21-54, in contention for the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. This is not what anybody expected going into the season, but injuries have held them back significantly. Star forward Zion Williamson has only played 30 games for the Pelicans this season, and that is where his 2024-25 campaign will end.
The Pelicans have decided to cut Zion Williamson's year short, shutting him down for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
The Pelicans only have seven games left in their regular season, and of course have been eliminated from playoff contention. Shutting Williamson down at this point in the year should not come as a surprise, but it is still a concern for his health outlook.
Williamson has now finished four of his six NBA seasons playing 30 games or fewer, but his impact on the court when available is undeniable.
Williamson will finish his 2024-25 campaign averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 56.7% from the field.
The 24-year-old forward has already missed New Orleans' last five games due to a back injury, so getting Williamson back toward 100% in time for the 2025-26 season is certainly the priority.
The Pelicans made the right call to just accept that the 2024-25 season was a disastrous failure and look ahead to their future by not putting Williamson in any more harm.