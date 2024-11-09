BREAKING: Zion Williamson Receives Major Injury Update
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has appeared in six games this season. The first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft has averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on a career-low 45.2 percent from the field.
Having missed four games already this season, Williamson was ruled out for Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic with what the team called left hamstring tightness. In a much bigger update on Saturday, the Pelicans revealed Williamson is out indefinitely.
Via Pelicans: “The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. Medical imaging taken this morning confirmed the injury. Williamson will be out indefinitely and further updates will be appropriately provided.”
The Pelicans were already without Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, and CJ McCollum last game, as several of their other top players are also dealing with injuries. While Murphy is on the verge of returning, he will rejoin a Pelicans lineup that is missing its best player.
Injuries have been a major issue for Williamson in his NBA career. The Pelicans star played 70 games last season for the first time in his career, as he had previously reached the 60-game mark just one other time.
Now out for an indefinite period of time, Williamson will be sidelined as his team attempts to stay afloat in the Western Conference.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors