Bronny James Moment in Lakers-Pelicans Goes Viral
All eyes were on LeBron James on Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans.
On a night when the entire NBA world waited for the moment when LeBron scored 50,000 points, numerous other players had eye-popping moments. Zion Williamson scored 37 points and had one of the greatest poster dunks of his career.
One of those moments that no one expected was when Bronny James scored a layup on three different New Orleans Pelicans players at once. It was a play that showed just how much more confident Bronny has become as an NBA player. Earlier in the season, he would have rather passed the ball than drive on multiple players at once.
The play had more than two million views in under 24 hours, with over 38,000 likes. While Bronny's NBA career may have started controversially, it's clear that he has a ton of fan support. NBA fans want to see the young player do well, especially after his health scare. Everyone wants to see a legacy continue, and fans are hoping to see Bronny become someone who can continue his father's legacy.
Bronny James is still a long ways away from being a legitimate rotation NBA player. Even then, it may be hard to find him minutes on a loaded Lakers team with LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Until then, fans will have to enjoy these smaller moments.
