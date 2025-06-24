Caitlin Clark, Former NBA All-Star React To Tyrese Haliburton’s Latest Post
The Oklahoma City Thunder might be the 2025 NBA Champions, but that was helped in large part due to Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton going down with a torn Achilles during the first quarter. The Pacers' star got off to a hot start, scoring nine points in just seven minutes of action before leaving the game.
Haliburton traveled to New York City, where he underwent surgery to repair his torn Achilles. Expected to miss all of the 2025-26 season as the Pacers will have to wait before a season they can contend again, Haliburton shared his first post since going down with the injury and got reactions from across the basketball world.
Pictured with a cast on his right foot, Haliburton captioned it with a simple "🙏🏽" while sharing a longer message in a second photo. As the love and support began to pour in, WNBA star Caitlin Clark and ex-New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins were among those to do so.
"🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤," Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark commented.
"🙏🏾," ex-New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins commented.
Those weren't the only two stars sending messages to Haliburton, as Cameron Brink, Tyrese Maxey, Hassan Whiteside, and country star Shaboozey were among others.
While the Indiana Pacers will still likely make the playoffs next season, they recently acquired the rights back to their 2026 first-round pick from the Pelicans last week, providing them some insurance in case things go south.
