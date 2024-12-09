Pelicans Scoop

Caitlin Clark Reacts to Chris Paul Making NBA History

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul made NBA history against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on during the first half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena.
San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul is now second all-time on the NBA’s assists list. Reaching that historic milestone in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Paul now trails only Utah Jazz legend John Stockton on this major list.

The basketball world has spent the last day congratulating Paul on his incredible achievement, as the 19-year NBA veteran is widely respected across the sport. Still productive at age 39, Paul has helped lead the Spurs to a 12-12 record this season. 

One basketball star who reacted to Paul’s historic milestone was Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark.

Like Paul, Clark has a partnership with State Farm. Resharing and commenting on their Instagram post that congratulated Paul, Clark reacted with several fire emojis.

Via Clark: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

One of the biggest stars in sports right now, Clark is amid her first WNBA offseason after turning in a historic rookie campaign for Indiana. A dime dropper herself, Clark broke the WNBA’s single-season assists record in her rookie year.

Dishing out 337 assists in her rookie season, Clark broke the record (316) set by Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas in 2023. Thomas also surpassed her 2023 mark this past season, dishing out 317 assists, but still trailed the rookie Clark. 

If Clark has a long and healthy career, she can end up right near the top of the WNBA's all-time assists list.

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

