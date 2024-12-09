Caitlin Clark Reacts to Chris Paul Making NBA History
San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul is now second all-time on the NBA’s assists list. Reaching that historic milestone in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Paul now trails only Utah Jazz legend John Stockton on this major list.
The basketball world has spent the last day congratulating Paul on his incredible achievement, as the 19-year NBA veteran is widely respected across the sport. Still productive at age 39, Paul has helped lead the Spurs to a 12-12 record this season.
One basketball star who reacted to Paul’s historic milestone was Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark.
Like Paul, Clark has a partnership with State Farm. Resharing and commenting on their Instagram post that congratulated Paul, Clark reacted with several fire emojis.
Via Clark: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”
One of the biggest stars in sports right now, Clark is amid her first WNBA offseason after turning in a historic rookie campaign for Indiana. A dime dropper herself, Clark broke the WNBA’s single-season assists record in her rookie year.
Dishing out 337 assists in her rookie season, Clark broke the record (316) set by Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas in 2023. Thomas also surpassed her 2023 mark this past season, dishing out 317 assists, but still trailed the rookie Clark.
If Clark has a long and healthy career, she can end up right near the top of the WNBA's all-time assists list.
