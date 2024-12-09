Chris Paul's Heartfelt Reaction to Making NBA History In Pelicans-Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 121-116 Sunday evening. During the tightly contested matchup, Spurs guard Chris Paul made history by passing Jason Kidd for second all-time in NBA history for assists. Paul now only trails John Stockton on the all-time assist leaderboard.
The New Orleans franchise drafted the former No. 4 overall pick in 2005 when they were called the Hornets. Making history against the franchise that drafted him added to his special night. Paul is a 12x All-Star and is regarded as one of the best pure point guards ever.
After the game, the 20-year veteran addressed his teammates in the locker room with an emotional speech about his historic night.
"I'm so grateful. To be away from my family -- y'all became my family. I know I'm a lot to deal with on the court. But I just love to hoop. I hope y'all get this opportunity to play as long as I have."
The 5x NBA assist leader joined the Spurs after signing a one-year, $11 million deal in July. He spent his previous year as a member of the Golden State Warriors, trying to get back to the NBA Finals for the second time in his career.
Paul is searching for his first NBA championship. The former Wake Forest standout is playing in his 20th season, helping to mold young star Victor Wembanyama as he ascends to superstar status. It's unlikely the Spurs will contend for a championship this year, but Paul's guidance on the young Spurs will no doubt help their growth and development.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors