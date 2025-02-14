CJ McCollum Makes History in Pelicans-Kings
The New Orleans Pelicans ended their ten-game losing streak on Thursday with a 140-133 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
The teams faced off for the second time in two days after the Kings defeated the Pelicans on Wednesday night. New Orleans played without star forward Zion Williamson, who continues to be withheld from back-to-back games for precautionary reasons.
Without Williamson, Pelicans guard CJ McCollum led all scorers with 43 points, including 37 points in the second half and overtime. McCollum had a chance to win the game in regulation, but his floater missed at the buzzer sounded. The veteran guard made up for it in overtime, scoring a franchise-record 11 points to seal the victory.
With New Orleans already out of playoff contention, many wondered if the veteran guard would be moved to a contending team at the deadline. McCollum was traded to the Pelicans during the 2022 season and helped New Orleans reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Since then, McCollum has become the team's best three-point shooter, setting a franchise record for most threes in a season last year.
New Orleans hoped pairing McCollum with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson would allow them to become a contender in the Western Conference. Instead, injuries to Ingram and Williamson never allowed the trio to play any meaningful minutes in the playoffs, despite reaching the playoffs two of the last three years.
Ingram has now been traded to Toronto, leaving McCollum and Zion on the roster moving forward. New Orleans heads into the all-star break 13-42 on the season and should look to get the best draft position possible to build for the future.
