CJ McCollum Makes NBA History in Pelicans-Pistons
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum continues climbing up the all-time three-point rankings after passing Jason Kidd for No. 18 on the most three-pointers made in the history of the NBA. McCollum was impressive on Sunday against the Pistons, despite the Pelicans 136-130 loss on the road.
The veteran guard scored 40 points on 16/29 shooting from the field, including five made three-point shots. McCollum's scoring was necessary for New Orleans to try and keep pace with the Pistons, especially with Pelicans star Zion Williamson sidelined with a back injury.
McCollum and the Pelicans did not have the year they envisioned when the season started.
New Orleans had made the playoffs in two of their last three seasons since McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022. The former LeHigh standout has never made it to the NBA Finals in his career, and he hoped his addition to the team would help them compete.
Instead, he, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram never played a single playoff game together, and this season, Ingram was traded to the Toronto Raptors. New Orleans was ravaged by injuries this season, leaving the team to struggle without its main stars in the lineup. McCollum has appeared in 55 games, averaging 20.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game.
His 40-point performance on Sunday moved him into third place in franchise history with the most 40-point games in a Pelicans uniform. He now has six in his New Orleans career, only trailing Brandon Ingram and Anthony Davis. McCollum has one year left on his current contract before he is an unrestricted free agent the following summer.
