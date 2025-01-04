CJ McCollum Makes NBA History in Pelicans-Wizards
The New Orleans Pelicans ended their 11-game losing streak after a 132-120 victory over the Washington Wizards Friday night. New Orleans won for the first time since December 5th, while the Wizards fell to 1-15 on the road. Pelicans guard CJ McCollum led the way, tying his career-high with 50 points on the night, a high for him in a New Orleans uniform.
New Orleans opened the third quarter on a 14-2 run to give them the lead after trailing 68-62 at halftime. The Pelicans never relinquished the lead with McCollum's career night.
McCollum's performance made Pelicans history, as he became the first player in franchise history with at least 50 points and 10 threes in a game=.
The 12-year guard also made NBA history by scoring at least 50 points, with 10 made three-pointers in 35 minutes or less of play.
He joins Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as the only other players to accomplish that feat.
After the game, Pelicans head coach Willie Green praised the veteran for his stellar performance, saying his team needed every last bit of that performance to defeat the Wizards. Jordan Poole led Washington with 26 points on 8/18 shooting from the field. Both teams play each other again on Sunday afternoon in Washington.
McCollum is one of three players in franchise history to score 50 points in a game, joining Anthony Davis and Jamal Mashburn to score that many. The Pelicans played without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who continue to be injured. Jose Alvarado returned for the first time in 22 games to score five points but had the best plus/minus off the bench with 16.
Sunday's matchup in Washington tip-offs at 5:00 p.m. CST.
