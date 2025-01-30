CJ McCollum Makes Pelicans History vs Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans and CJ McCollum have not had much to celebrate this season after another loss at home on Wednesday night. New Orleans dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 12-36 on the season. McCollum set the franchise record for three-pointers, passing Jrue Holiday at the end of regulation.
The former LeHigh standout joined the Pelicans in 2022 after being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers. New Orleans rallied and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 that season. Last year, McCollum set the franchise record for three-pointers in a season with 239 while shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.
After the game, head coach Willie Green told reporters the importance of having a player like McCollum in New Orleans. "It's a blessing to have a guy like CJ to be a part of our organization," Green said after the game. "I'm extremely proud of him breaking the record tonight, and he's going to continue to excel because of his professionalism and the way he approaches the game."
With young stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson on the team, New Orleans thought adding the veteran McCollum would thrust the Pelicans over the top in the Western Conference. However, McCollum has been the constant in the rotation, with both Ingram and Williamson struggling to stat on the court with injuries.
The veteran guard came to New Orleans hoping to win his first NBA championship as he gets later in his career, but the Pelicans have zero chance of winning that this year. It will be interesting if another team views McCollum as the piece they need to contend with before the trade deadline passes.
