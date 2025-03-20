CJ McCollum Passes Dallas Mavericks Legend to Make NBA History
The New Orleans Pelicans pulled off a huge road upset over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, winning 119-115 behind a 29-point outing from star forward Zion Williamson.
The Pelicans have put together a solid core of players centered around Williamson, teaming him up with guys like Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, and CJ McCollum, but health has ruined their season.
Still, their guys continue to perform, and it showed on Wednesday night in Minnesota. McCollum contributed 18 points on 7-18 shooting from the field and 3-9 from beyond the arc, but it ended up being a historic night for him.
McCollum passed Dallas Mavericks legend and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki for 19th on the NBA all-time three-pointers made list. McCollum has made 1,983 three-pointers throughout his career and is now just six more away from passing Jason Kidd for 18th on the historic list.
McCollum also passed Dick Barnett for 151st on the NBA all-time scoring list, notching 15,359 career points.
The 12-year NBA veteran is averaging 20.9 points and 4.0 assists per game this season for a struggling New Orleans squad, shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.5% from deep. McCollum, 33, is the ideal veteran guard to have in a young Pelicans lineup. and his continued high-level play is a major factor.
McCollum and the Pelicans move on to face the Timberwolves again for the second time in three days on Friday.
