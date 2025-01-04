CJ McCollum's Honest Statement After Career Night vs Wizards
The New Orleans Pelicans finally ended their 11-game losing streak with a 132-120 victory over the Washington Wizards. Pelicans guard CJ McCollum tied a career-high with 50 points in just 30 minutes of play, tying an NBA record for 50 or more points and 10+ three-pointers in less than 35 minutes, joining Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to accomplish that.
McCollum thought he broke the record with a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter, but officials replayed and only awarded the veteran a two, leaving him a point shy of setting the record. After the game, McCollum reflected on his career night with the media and what it took to get the Pelicans the victory.
"It's great to score 50 and hit three-pointers, but I work so hard and sacrifice so much time," McCollum said. "I go to the gym at night......I miss alot of time from my family putting time into the game. When you have success, you feel it's not all for not."
The 33-year-old admitted this season is not how he expected it to go, but he still approaches every game the right way.
McCollum was traded to New Orleans from the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022 season, and the Pelicans hoped his pairing with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson would propel them into contention in the Western Conference. Instead, constant injuries to Ingram and Williamson have kept New Orleans at the bottom of the standings. McCollum still vowed for his play to reflect the correct leadership needed for the young Pelicans' team.
New Orleans travels to Washington to play the Wizards on Sunday evening.
