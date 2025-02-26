CJ McCollum's Honest Statement on New Players from Toronto Raptors Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, holding a 12-39 record at the February 6 NBA trade deadline. With no playoff hopes and a barrage of injuries, the Pelicans had a huge decision to make at the deadline. The Pelicans traded away All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, getting assets in return before he hit the open market.
Since the Pelicans' season was practically a throwaway, they could afford to give up their star forward, but the talent they received in return is much better than people initially realized.
In exchange for Ingram, the Toronto Raptors sent Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick to the Pelicans.
Brown has played in five games as a Pelican and Olynyk has played in three, but both new additions have made huge impacts. The Pelicans have won three of their last four games, moving to 15-43 on the season and out of last place in the West.
Pelicans star CJ McCollum had high praise for his new teammates, calling out the importance of having high-value veterans.
"(Kelly Olynyk) has been great," McCollum said. "He's doing a terrific job of moving the ball, rebounding. He's got a great IQ. For Bruce (Brown), it's about doing all the dirty work, bringing energy. Two vets who understand how to play the right way."
Brown is set to hit free agency this offseason, so his future as a Pelican is unclear, but Olynyk should be in New Orleans until at least the 2025-26 season. Many thought the two would become buy-out candidates after the trade, but the Pelicans made it clear that they want Brown and Olynyk to be a stable part of their team, and the rest of the guys seem to be feeding off of them.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors