CJ McCollum's Honest Zion Williamson Statement After Pelicans-Raptors
The New Orleans Pelicans went 0-3 on their current road trip after a 113-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors Monday night. Zion Williamson led all scorers with 31 points in the defeat but was dominant in 27 minutes of play. Since returning from injury at the beginning of the month, Williamson is averaging 23.6 points, nine rebounds, and 4.8 assists.
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum talked to reporters postgame about how Zion looks since returning from a 27-game absence from his hamstring injury.
"He's just being aggressive, ultra-aggressive, getting to the rim and getting downhill," McCollum told the media about Williamson's activity during the game. "He's getting us in the bonus early, which makes it easier on everyone else."
The Pelicans shot 30 free throws in the game but missed 10 in a nine-point loss. New Orleans head coach Willie Green was ejected midway through the fourth quarter after picking up two technical fouls on a non-foul call on the two-time all-star. Green was ejected for just the second time in his NBA coaching career.
Despite Williamson's dominance, the star forward is still on a minutes restriction following his hamstring recovery. The former No. 1 overall has not played more than 28 minutes in a game since the start of January.
Williamson has a long history of hamstring injuries, having injured his hamstring for the third straight year. The Pelicans are clearly out of any playoff contention, making the decision not to overextend their star player an easy one.
New Orleans returns home for two games, starting with Wednesday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
