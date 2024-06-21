Could The New Orleans Pelicans' James Borrego Be The Leading Candidate For The Detroit Pistons Head Coach Position?
The head coaching dominoes seem to be falling into place for James Borrego. According to VegasInsider.com, New Orleans Pelicans associate coach James Borrego has become the favorite to become the Detroit Pistons' next head coach.
Former Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon is the new president of basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons. The organization formally introduced him today.
If Borrego were offered the vacant head coach position, it could impact the Pelicans, especially since another New Orleans alum, JJ Redick, has become a leader for the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Detroit Pistons were granted "permission to interview Dallas assistant Sean Sweeny and Minnesota assistant Micah Nori...also, former Cleveland coach JB Bickerstaff, who'll be available to meet sooner than the rest."
However, Borrego is not mentioned in Wojnarowski's report. The rumor mill suggests that Pelicans head coach Willie Green could be a potential candidate for the Pistons, given his Detroit ties and close relationship with Langdon. It sounds plausible, however, unlikely for New Orleans to consider parting with Green for mere draft picks.
ODDS FROM VEGAS INSIDERS:
- James Borrego - (+200 odds)
- Kenny Atkinson - (+600 odds)
- David Adelman, (+3200)
- Sam Cassell, (+3300)
- JB Bickerstaff, (+4000)
FAVORITES FROM PELICANS SCOOP:
- James Borrego
- Micah Nori
- Sam Cassell
- JB Bickerstaff
- David Adelman
- Kenny Atkinson
- Willie Green
In more Pelicans rumors, social media buzzes about Willie Green possibly reuniting with former head coach Monty Williams.
We shall see.