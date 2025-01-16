Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Make Decision After Pelicans Game
The Dallas Mavericks fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, but not without a lot of controversy. With these two shorthanded teams going down to the wire, it was New Orleans who came away with the biggest defensive stand; however, it should not been allowed.
With four second remaining, Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie attempted a layup that was blocked by Pelicans wing Trey Murphy. Dinwiddie’s layup clearly hit the backboard before Murphy touched it, which should have been goaltending and two points for Dallas.
The layup would have put Dallas ahead by one point with just a few seconds remaining.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks have made the decision not to file an official protest with the league.
Via Stein: “The Mavericks, I'm told, have formally ruled out filing an official protest with the league office in the wake of Wednesday's contentious loss in New Orleans in which a goaltending call was missed in the final seconds.”
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was understandably upset after the game.
Kidd: “They didn’t see it. That’s the explanation. They didn’t see it… They didn’t do their job tonight…The league wants to get it right, the referees have a tough job, they clearly did not get that one right. It cost us the game… Hopefully the referees can be better in close games… No one saw the goal tend but everybody was there.”
This was just the 10th win of the season for New Orleans.
