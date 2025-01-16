Pelicans Scoop

Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Make Decision After Pelicans Game

The Mavericks were on the wrong end of a blown call against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Joey Linn

Jan 15, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.
Jan 15, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, but not without a lot of controversy. With these two shorthanded teams going down to the wire, it was New Orleans who came away with the biggest defensive stand; however, it should not been allowed.

With four second remaining, Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie attempted a layup that was blocked by Pelicans wing Trey Murphy. Dinwiddie’s layup clearly hit the backboard before Murphy touched it, which should have been goaltending and two points for Dallas.

The layup would have put Dallas ahead by one point with just a few seconds remaining.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks have made the decision not to file an official protest with the league.

Via Stein: “The Mavericks, I'm told, have formally ruled out filing an official protest with the league office in the wake of Wednesday's contentious loss in New Orleans in which a goaltending call was missed in the final seconds.”

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was understandably upset after the game.

Kidd: “They didn’t see it. That’s the explanation. They didn’t see it… They didn’t do their job tonight…The league wants to get it right, the referees have a tough job, they clearly did not get that one right. It cost us the game… Hopefully the referees can be better in close games… No one saw the goal tend but everybody was there.”

This was just the 10th win of the season for New Orleans.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News