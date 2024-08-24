Dejounte Murray Reacts to Josh Hart's Comments About New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans recently came under fire on social media, as former guard Josh Hart took a shot at the team recently.
During an appearance on “The Roomates Show”, Hart spoke about not being excited when he was traded to the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade. These comments have certainly raised some eyebrows, as it’s not very often a player comes out and speaks about his displeasure or feelings about being traded so openly.
Hart spent two and half seasons with New Orleans before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. While Hart might not have been thrilled when he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Pelicans, he played well in New Orleans. Hart likely wasn’t thrilled about being traded to the Pelicans, knowing that the Lakers were building something nice with LeBron James on the team.
With the Pelicans, Hart averaged 10.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. After not getting the same opportunities to play with the Lakers compared to his time spent in New Orleans, Hart really proved that he could be a good NBA player during his time with the Pelicans.
Now, Hart is thriving with the New York Knicks, as he was one of their key contributors last season. In the playoffs, Hart showed an iron man-like ability to play complete games, which is something that is unheard of in the NBA. Also, he has emerged as the best rebounding guard in the NBA.
While the comments about being traded to New Orleans might not have been warranted by Hart, Dejounte Murray did respond with how he felt about being traded to New Orleans this offseason.
For Murray, getting out of Atlanta was likely something that he desired, as the combination of himself and Trae Young never really panned out, and the Hawks struggled last season. Murray will now be playing with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. While this combination hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in New Orleans, the hope is that Murray could be the missing piece that they need.
It will be interesting to see if these comments by Hart about New Orleans are remembered when the Knicks and the Pelicans face off this season. Their first matchup will be at Madison Square Garden on December 1st. With Williamson coming to MSG, there should surely be a lively crowd for the game.