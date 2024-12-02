Dejounte Murray's Brutally Honest Statement After Knicks-Pelicans
On Sunday night, the New Orleans Pelicans were absolutely embarrassed by the New York Knicks. Even though the Pelicans were shorthanded, they only scored 28 points at halftime and trailed by as many as 41 points.
After the game, Pelicans star guard Dejounte Murray spoke very candidly about the blowout loss. He challenged his teammates give more resistance on the basketball court.
"You can't let dudes just got wherever they want on the basketball court," Murray said. "That allows them to know they've got freedom and they could play however they want to play, and they're just comfortable and confident. It started early for them."
Murray didn't hold back on himself either, the guarad was brutally honest toward his own 5/17 shooting performance. He was tied for a team worst -34 in the game against the Knicks.
"I don't want no excuses," Murray said. "I'm horrible, I could be a lot better, I know I'm going to be better, I ain't worried about that. Execution is the key. Execution is 1 all the way down to the 5, you gotta know your spots, where you're at."
Dejounte Murray knows what the mission is. He knows it so well that you could see the frustration in his voice as the team fails to execute what's needed to win.
"You gotta compete, I just said it," Murray said. "You want me to repeat it again? You gotta be tough. You can't let guys do whatever they want."
