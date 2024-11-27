Dejounte Murray's Final Injury Status for Pelicans vs Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans star guard Dejounte Murray officially returns to the court on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors. The former all-star guard missed the last 17 games with a fractured right hand, which he suffered during the team's season opener. After having surgery on his hand, Murray spent time away from the team to deal with a personal matter.
Now Murray is back and ready to help the Pelicans dig out their early season 4-14 record. Lack of health has been the biggest reason for the team's decline this year. Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Murray, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Brandon Ingram have all missed time this season.
McCollum, Murphy III, and Hawkins have returned to the court, and the Pelicans hope Murray can boost the team's anemic offense. New Orleans ranks last in the NBA in points scored and struggles to initiate their offense consistently. Murray gave the Pelicans a glimpse of his capabilities in the season opener, where he nearly notched a triple-double with 14 points, ten assists, and eight rebounds.
The former All-NBA defender can also help the Pelicans on the defensive end. Coming into this season, he and Herb Jones were the No. 1 and No. 2 defensive players in steals since 2022, respectively. Murray applying ball pressure on opposing offenses should improve the Pelicans' defense and enable them to force turnovers, leading to easy buckets.
Head coach Willie Green says Murray will likely be on a minutes restriction when he returns on Wednesday, but his presence should be felt immediately. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors