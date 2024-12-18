Denver Nuggets Reportedly Interested in $158 Million Star Player
The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans are two teams that need to make changes for two different reasons. Denver has under-accomplished despite having the best player in the league in Nikola Jokic, and New Orleans is beyond ready for a reset.
With Denver needing another All-Star to pair with Jokic and New Orleans needing to get rid of their All-Stars, the two seem to have a mutual interest. According to Ian Begley of SNYtv, the Nuggets have Pelicans star Brandon Ingram on their radar.
VIa @IanBegley: "Re: The Athletic report on the Nuggets’ search for a scorer, I’ve heard Brandon Ingram is another player among the group on their radar. FWIW: the clearest pathway for Denver to make a trade for a big scorer with a significant salary would be to include Michael Porter Jr. in deal"
Ingram would be a very interesting addition to the Nuggets roster, but losing Michael Porter Jr. will be a major shakeup for the group. If the Nuggets make a move for another All-Star, one would have to imagine they'll look like a completely different team this season. It's also interesting to note that they gave Jamal Murray the max with the expectation of him performing like an All-Star, but yet they're on the move for both.
For as much as the Nuggets have under-accomplished this season, they're still only 2.5 games out of the second seed in the Western Conference. Making a major move might not be the move and just finding a way to replace having a two-way player in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope might be the more appropriate one.
