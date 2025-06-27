Derik Queen, NBA Players React to Cooper Flagg's Recent Post
The Dallas Mavericks lucked out in the 2025 NBA Draft lottery by jumping up to land the first overall pick, effectively winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. On Wednesday night, it became official. With the first pick in the draft, the Mavericks unsurprisingly selected the 18-year-old out of Duke.
Flagg is one of the most polished 18-year-olds the NBA has ever seen, being noted as one of the best offensive and defensive players in this year's class. The Mavericks have certainly found their new franchise cornerstone after trading away Luka Doncic in February.
After officially entering the NBA, Flagg shared a post on Instagram with a short one-word caption to express his gratitude.
"Blessed," Cooper Flagg posted among a handful of pictures from the 2025 NBA Draft.
A handful of Flagg's fellow incoming rookies commented on his draft post, including New Orleans Pelicans' Derik Queen, who was Flagg's teammate in high school.
Derik Queen: "Capture the flag, America flag, new flag."
Dylan Harper: "Congrats brotha"
Khaman Maluach: "My brother"
Liam McNeeley: "Happy Flagg day"
The Pelicans completed a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night to move up to pick 13 and select Derik Queen, a 20-year-old, 6-foot-10, skilled big man. How Queen will translate to the next level is a concern, but the talent at his size is undeniable.
It will be a treat when Flagg matches up against his former high school teammates, three of whom got drafted in the first round, including Queen to New Orleans.