Devin Booker Calls Out Suns After Pelicans Loss
The Phoenix Suns are reeling after losing their third straight game to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Phoenix fell to the Pelicans 124-116 after leading heading into the fourth quarter. The Suns have now lost 10 of their last 12 games dating back to before the All-Star break.
Frustration is beginning to mount as the season approaches its end. Phoenix is currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference, just outside of qualifying for the Play-In Tournament. Star guard Devin Booker led the Suns with 36 points, but it was not enough to prevent the Pelicans from winning.
Booker talked to reporters postgame about why the Suns find themselves in their predicament this late in the season. “Skipping over the details and always taking the 'get 'em next game' mentality," the Suns guard said. "At some point, you got to draw a line and should've been drawn a long time ago.”
With 23 games left in the regular season, the Suns don't have much time to worry about the next game. The team has the highest payroll in the NBA, and another season without truly being a contender may force ownership to cut payroll by trading one of its star pieces.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans are experiencing a mini-resurgence to their season, winning three straight games and securing their fifth road win of the season. Star forward Zion Williamson recorded his first triple-double of his career in the victory. The two teams meet again Friday night in Phoenix for a back-to-back showdown.
