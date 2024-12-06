Devin Booker's Honest Statement After Suns vs Pelicans

Thought he was cutting me off so I tried to go back left."



Devin Booker on last play in Suns loss to Pels.



"I should've got a shot up. I could've done better, but we'll see what the 2-minute report says also."



Grayson Allen said Herb Jones "might have held" Booker's arm. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Xe3JoscxIQ