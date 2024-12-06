Devin Booker's Honest Statement After Suns vs Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns dropped Thursday night's game to the New Orleans Pelicans 126-124. Phoenix played without superstar forward Kevin Durant, who injured his ankle in Tuesday's win over the San Antonio Spurs. New Orleans knew Phoenix would rely heavily on Devin Booker offensively, and he started the game on fire.
Booker scored 15 points in the first quarter, which appeared to set up a familiar New Orleans scenario. The 4x All-Star averaged over 45 points in his last four games against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Booker was born in Moss Point, Mississippi, so family regularly comes to his games in New Orleans, and he normally puts on a show.
Booker spoke to reporters after the game about the final play, and he gave a candid answer about the defense played on him.
"I should've got a shot up. I could have done better," the Suns guard revealed. "We'll see what the 2-minute report says also." Booker was referring to the NBA report after every game, revealing missed fouls or violations the referees may have missed.
The Pelicans returned Herb Jones back to action after the All-NBA defender missed the last 18 games with a shoulder sprain. He was tasked with defending Booker for much of the game and did a good job after the first quarter. The Phoenix Suns guard finished with 28 points on 6/20 shooting from the field, and Jones shut down Booker on the game's final possession.
With Kevin Durant out at least a week with an ankle injury, the Suns will rely heavily on Booker and guard Bradley Beale on the offensive end. Thursday's loss to the Pelicans ended the Suns' two-game winning streak. Phoenix heads to Miami to battle the Heat on Saturday.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors