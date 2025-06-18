Pelicans Scoop

Devin Booker Sends Two-Word Message to Pelicans Star

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker sent a message to a star from the New Orleans Pelicans

Jed Katz

Feb 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Trey Murphy III has developed into a star for the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite the team's 21-61 record this past season, the wing averaged an impressive 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 45.4% field-goal shooting and 36.1% from three.

Murphy, who has been in plenty of trade rumors to start the offseason, turned 25 years old today. However, it seems as though he's celebrating in the gym, posting an Instagram story of himself on a basketball court.

The post caught the attention of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. The 28-year-old reposted Murphy's Instagram story, saluting him for continuing to work hard, even on his birthday.

"Bday work," Booker wrote with the 'salute' emoji.

Booker just finished a season with averages of 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. The Suns and Pelicans both missed the postseason altogether and are heavily involved in trade rumors to start the offseason. Phoenix is currently looking to trade future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant, which has taken over league headlines

While all of the buzz is happening, Murphy is in the gym and continuing to develop. The hope is that, if the Pelicans don't trade him, he'll continue to blossom next to a fully healthy Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and CJ McCollum. The core was marred by injuries and thus fell to a lottery team.

New Orleans owns the No. 7 and No. 23 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. The franchise has the chance to draft another piece alongside Murphy, Williamson, and the rest of the core.

Published
Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

