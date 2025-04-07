Doc Rivers' Honest Statement After Bucks-Pelicans Game
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 111-107 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory. Milwaukee used a 13-0 run in the second half to pull away from the Pelicans, who again were shorthanded. New Orleans played without seven players on Sunday as the team limps toward the end of the season.
Milwaukee also was extremely shorthanded, playing without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat with a shoulder injury. The Bucks also played without guard Damian Lillard, who missed his eighth straight game with a blood clot in his calf. Bucks forward Gary Trent, Jr. led all scorers with 29 points on 10/17 shooting.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers applauded his team's effort despite playing an overtime game on Saturday night against the Miami Heat. "Over and over again we executed, so I loved their execution down the stretch until the very end," Rivers told reporters postgame.
"But other than that, I thought, it's a win on a back-to-back night when we didn't know who was going to play, tired or not, and everyone played well." The victory moves Milwaukee to 44-34 on the year, three games behind the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed and home court in the first round of the playoffs.
Indiana has also won four straight games to maintain their hold on their playoff seeding. Milwaukee is hopeful Lillard can return for the postseason to give them a legitimate shot at contending for a championship. The NBA regular season ends next Sunday before the playoffs ramp up the week after.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors