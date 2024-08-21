Does This New Orleans Pelicans Forward Have What it Takes To Be A DPOY Candidate?

ESPN experts vote on the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season:



1. Victor Wembanyama: 76 points

2. Rudy Gobert: 29 points

3. Bam Adebayo: 26 points

4. Anthony Davis: 14 points

5. Mikal Bridges: 10 points

6. Jrue Holiday: 8 points

7. Joel Embiid: 5 points

