Does This New Orleans Pelicans Forward Have What it Takes To Be A DPOY Candidate?
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones was named to an All-NBA Defensive Team for the first time in his career last season. Jones received 66 first-team votes and 27 second-team votes on the selection team, where he was the only non-center on the First Team. He finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and became just the fourth player in franchise history to make an All-Defensive team.
ESPN released their predictions for Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024-2025 season, and Jones was named among the potential candidates.
San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama leads all players as the favorite to bring home the trophy. The list is heavy with centers and power forwards, with Jones given the fifth-best odds among non-traditional big men. The former Alabama standout could boost his potential with another solid season like last year.
He led a Pelicans team that finished No. 6 in defense last season as the team leader in steals (105) and was second in blocked shots (62). All year long, teammates Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and others campaigned for Jones to get the proper recognition he deserved. By nature, his quiet demeanor doesn't politic for himself, but defense has always been on his mind, even when he played football in high school.
“I always wanted to play defense,” Jones told reporters. “I loved getting interceptions. Being able to read the play. If the quarterback thinks he’s throwing me off of something, it filled me with joy to be able to read the quarterback’s brain and figure him out.”
He's also grown in leaps and bounds on the offensive side of the court. Jones had career-highs in points (11), assists (2.6), and three-point shooting (41.8%) last season. He is turning into a true two-way player that is invaluable for the Pelicans roster.
New Orleans signed Jones to a contract extension in 2023 worth 4 years, $54 million guaranteed. The contract is guaranteed, but given Jones' production and year-over-year improvement, that deal seems like one of the best in the NBA right now. His stock could rise defensively with the addition of Dejounte Murray to the team.
Murray is a former All-NBA defender himself and was the NBA steals leader in 2022. His arrival could prevent Jones from playing the entire game on the opposition's best perimeter player. The duo can take turns in the clutch guarding, allowing both to have fresher legs or make a bigger impact on the offensive end.