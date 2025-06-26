Draymond Green Reacts to Jordan Poole, Pelicans Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards made an unexpected trade on Tuesday. The Pelicans sent CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th overall pick in the 2025 draft.
The Pelicans are getting noticeably younger under new executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars, especially with the additions of new rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen in the first round of Wednesday's draft. However, the addition of Poole will have an immediate impact alongside star forward Zion Williamson.
Poole made a name for himself through his first four seasons with the Golden State Warriors, including playing a huge part in the franchise's 2022 championship run. His former Warriors teammate Draymond Green, who infamously sucker punched him during a team practice, reacted to Poole getting sent to New Orleans.
"I like it," Green said. "Jordan still has room for growth. I don't think we have seen the best of his growth yet. Getting in an organization like New Orleans under Joe Dumars' leadership with Willie Green, I think, will be a good situation for him."
Green and Poole have a storied relationship, as the Warriors were practically forced to trade the young guard to the Wizards due to their feud. Still, Green praised the Pelicans' move for Jordan Poole, saying that not only will he have a big impact, but it also shows the franchise is heading in the right direction under Joe Dumars.