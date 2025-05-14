Pelicans Scoop

Duke Basketball Stars' Predicted NBA Team Revealed

Where will some of Duke's players land in the 2025 NBA Draft?

Jan 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) and Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) during the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) and Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) during the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans are in for potential massive changes this summer.

During Monday night's 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, the Pelicans heard their name called much earlier than they thought and expected.

Heading into the lottery with the 4th-best odds at the #1 pick and projected franchise-altering forward, Cooper Flagg, the Pelicans walked out of the night with the 7th overall pick, due to the huge jumps from the San Antonio Spurs and eventual lottery winners, the Dallas Mavericks.

May 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum reveals the number one pick for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery at the Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

With rumors swirling of the club potentially looking to move on from 2019 first overall pick, Zion Williamson, the Pelicans options this summer are seemingly wide open with still valuable veterans such as CJ McCollum coupled with young, exciting players in Trey Murphy, Yves Missi, and Herbert Jones, the seventh-overall pick, and the aforementioned star of the asset pool in Williamson.

While the Pelicans wait and decide if they're going to move on from their oft-injured franchise star, college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman delved into the best course of action for the Pelicans in the upcoming draft.

Mar 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

According to Goodman, the Pelicans front office should be deciding between Duke teammates, center Khaman Maluach, and wing, Kon Knueppel, while ultimately deciding to opt for the sharpshooting ability of Knueppel.

"I was leaning toward [Khaman] Maluach because they need a big, but they could also use a big-time shooter and a young guy and maybe move off of CJ McCollum," Goodman said. "You're deciding between the two Duke players not named Cooper Flagg and I'd probably go Kon Knueppel here and see if I can move off of CJ McCollum or they can even keep CJ McCollum for the first-half of the year and then see if you can move him."

The 2025 NBA Draft begins on Wednesday, June 25 from the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the second round going down on Thursday, June 26.

