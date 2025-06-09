Eastern Conference Team Makes Major Acquisition From Pelicans
The revolving door that is the NBA continues to turn. The New Orleans Pelicans have recently revamped their front officer, hiring Joe Dumars to be the team's Head of Basketball Operations, who has already said they're planning to hang onto Zion Williamson. But that left the holdovers in the middle of nowhere.
The Atlanta Hawks also made moves in their front officer, recently firing Landry Fields from the team's General manager and promoting Onsi Saleh from Assistant General Manager. Saleh was previously was with the Golden State Warriors previously and is now building out his front office in Atlanta.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Atlanta has hired Bryson Graham, a former New Orleans Pelicans general manager, as its senior vice president of basketball operations. Graham has been with the organization for 15 years. He started as an intern and worked his way up through video coordinator, coaching, and front office roles.
Graham had only been the team's GM for the 2024-25 season after the team let go of David Griffin, but he played a role in drafting Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Yves Missi, Jordan Hawkins, and the undrafted Naji Marshall.
Any plans to replace Graham's role with the organization haven't been announced yet.
Atlanta also hired Peter Dinwiddie away from the Philadelphia 76ers as the team's senior vice president of strategy and analytics. He is well-respected around the NBA after being with the Indiana Pacers for 14 years, then leaving for Philadelphia in 2020. Both Dinwiddie and Graham will answer to Saleh.
