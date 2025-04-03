ESPN Star Announces Reported Major Zion Williamson News
The New Orleans Pelicans might've entered the 2024-25 season with high hopes, but those were immediately shut down after injuries and poor play have the Pelicans positioned to select near the top of the 2025 NBA Draft. There are plenty of questions to answer this offseason for the Pelicans regarding extensions and more, but the biggest will be regarding star forward Zion Williamson.
The 24-year-old forward was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season for the Pelicans as he nurses a back injury. Even though he appeared in just 30 games, his play during February and March in limited minutes was encouraging. However, according to ESPN star Kendrick Perkins, Williamson has made some serious changes to improve his play on the court.
"I'm feeling great about Zion [Williamson], he looked good towards the end of the season..." Perkins said on NBA Today. "From what I'm hearing from my sources, he has a reset in his camp. He hired a nutritionist, he got some new people in his corner."
Williamson, the first-overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, has often been criticized for his weight despite his elite athleticism. However, he's not as lean as he was when he took the nation by storm with Duke and was the National Player of the Year. If what Perkins is saying is true, it's a great step for Williamson towards getting in shape and being the star many know he can be.
Even if Williamson can turn his career around with these reported recent moves, the Pelicans still have a lot of decisions to make with the rest of the roster. As it stands now, New Orleans is committed to just over $170 million in payroll next season, with Trey Murphy III's extension kicking in. However, landing a top-three pick could change the trajectory of this Pelicans team.
