ESPN Star Challenges Lakers Luka Doncic and JJ Redick
When LeBron James and Luka Doncic play together, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the best teams in the NBA.
The duo performed so well that they had the Lakers in the second seed just about a week ago. Without LeBron, it's been a bit of a different story. The team has dropped three straight games and is now barely clinging on to the fourth seed.
Former New Orleans Pelicans big man and ESPN star Kendrick Perkins wants to see what the Lakers are made of without LeBron. The former NBA champion issued challenges to both JJ Redick and Luka Doncic during the rough Lakers stretch.
“I will say this though. All eyes are on JJ Redick and Luka Doncic," Perkins said on First Take. "Let’s see what you can do without LeBron James on the floor. Both of them. JJ, let's see, you have done a phenomenal job up to this point with LeBron James who is still in my opinion, one of the best players in the NBA."
Perkins wants to see what the new Lakers superstar is capable of accomplishing without LeBron on the court, especially, after Dallas traded him.
"Luka Doncic, Dallas traded you because they said they felt like you wasn't the guy for the franchise, give the Laker fans something to cheer about or to be happy about when LeBron James retires," Perkins said. "Is this franchise in good hands? This stretch is going to tell us a lot about JJ Redick and Luka Doncic."
Without LeBron James on the court, Luka Doncic still put up 45 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night - it was a historic performance for the Lakers franchise.
Unfortunately, Doncic's efforts were not enough to give the Lakers the lead, and now the team finds themselves dealing with a very rough back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets.
