ESPN Star Claims Zion Williamson Wants Trade to Lakers, Knicks
The New Orleans Pelicans entered the 2024-25 NBA season with hopes of making legitimate noise after adding Dejounte Murray to a team with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and a plethora of other fantastic role players.
After playing 41 games this season, the Pelicans have the Western Conference's worst record at 9-32. As the season collapsed, so did the trade rumors also increase. One of the latest rumors comes from ESPN star Stephen A. Smith.
During an episode of First Take, Smith claimed that Zion wants to leave New Orleans for a big market like Los Angeles or New York, suggesting an interest in the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.
"Zion doesn't want to be in New Orleans, he doesn't want to be there," Smith said. "He wants to be in a major market like LA, New York, or whatever, because he wants the marketability."
While Smith may claim that Zion wants to leave New Orleans for a larger market team, it seems more like it's the ESPN star's desire more than it is a fact. He later doubled down on his statement, claiming that Zion's time in New Orleans has become a joke.
"You look at Zion Williamson right now, it's becoming a joke," Smith said. "You know that this brother has got superstar written all over him as a talent, but he doesn't appear to care enough about being a professional and he certainly, I don't believe, wants to be in New Orleans. I think he wants out, I think that's what this is all about and I think he'd rather be someplace else. But why should anybody want him if this is what you're going to get?"
It's hard to see why the New Orleans Pelicans would continue with their current roster if Zion is as unaccountable as he seems. At the same time, the team really does have some great pieces that never really got a chance to be healthy this season.
