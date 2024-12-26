ESPN Star Makes Unexpected Report on Zion Williamson Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans entered this season with the hopes of finally making a deep playoff push. The team acquired Dejounte Murray and still had Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and a plethora of great role players. Instead, the team has been battered with injuries, and Zion has only played in six out of 30 games.
Zion has not played a game for the Pelicans since November 6 due to a left hamstring strain. Former Pelicans center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that there may be more to the eye with Zion's injury.
During an episode of the Road Trippin Podcast, Perkins claimed that Zion and the Pelicans organization are not seeing eye-to-eye throughout his current injury. Perkins even went as far as to insinuate that Zion's images have shown that his injury may not be that serious.
“My source tells me that they [Pelicans and Zion Williamson] are not on the same page at all,” Perkins said. “Here is the thing: I’m not going to ever question anyone’s injuries. Mother f***er says that they’re hurt, then dammit, they’re hurt. But if you’re going to get the images and the images come back, that it ain’t a problem, I’m like, okay, cool. Is basketball something you love, that you want to do, or are you just enjoying everything that basketball has to offer outside of basketball?"
The New Orleans Pelicans currently have a record of 5-25, the worst in the Western Conference and second-worst in the NBA. If there was a moment to blow everything up, this would be the pivotal point.
