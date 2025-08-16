ESPN Star Predicts Kevin Durant Will Make Rare NBA History
In an NBA era dominated by the likes of LeBron James and Steph Curry, 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant has always been right there with them.
After getting drafted second overall in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics, Durant became an Oklahoma City Thunder legend. Through nine years with the franchise, Durant took the team to a Finals appearance in 2013, won the NBA MVP in 2014, and cemented himself as one of the best players in the league.
However, Durant eventually left the Thunder for their rival, the Golden State Warriors, where he would win his first two championships by joining forces with Steph Curry and company. Since then, Durant has spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, but was most recently traded to the Houston Rockets this offseason.
Despite all of the controversial decisions Durant has made by jumping franchises and constantly teaming up with other NBA stars, he is one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.
Kevin Durant is on the verge of history
Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, Durant is eighth on the all-time scoring list, sitting behind a handful of legends.
- LeBron James - 42,184 points
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 38,387 points
- Karl Malone - 36,928 points
- Kobe Bryant - 33,643 points
- Michael Jordan - 32,393 points
- Dirk Nowitzki - 31,560 points
- Wilt Chamberlain - 31,419 points
- Kevin Durant - 30,571 points
Durant sits less than 1,000 points away from passing Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki, but all eyes are on him passing up Chicago Bulls legend and the argued Greatest of All Time, Michael Jordan. Durant is just 1,721 points away from passing Jordan, which the new Rockets star should be able to reach in the 2025-26 season.
Former New Orleans Pelicans center and ESPN star analyst Kendrick Perkins was recently asked about Durant passing Jordan on the all-time scoring list.
"If? If? When he scores the 1,721 points is the thing," Perkins said. "He's the greatest scorer of all time, in my opinion. Zero flaws offensively, and I know he's been going back and forth on social media, saying that he don't like being called the greatest scorer of all time, but damnit to me, you are, Kevin Durant, a walking bucket."
Durant is undoubtedly one of the best offensive talents the NBA has ever seen, as a near seven-footer with guard-like skills. Durant is such a rare talent, and it will be incredible when he is able to pass the likes of His Airness, Michael Jordan, on the highly esteemed NBA all-time scoring list.