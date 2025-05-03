ESPN Star Reacts to Controversial Dillon Brooks, Steph Curry Statement
If there's one thing Rockets guard Dillon Brooks is good at doing, it's creating controversy. Even when it's something minor, like playing defense, Brooks knows how to get a rise out of people.
This week, Brooks made waves when he admitted to swiping at Steph Curry's injured thumb while playing defense.
"If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time. So, whatever they're saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it," Brooks admitted.
While some were mad at Brooks for his very candid comments, former New Orleans Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins isn't. In fact, Perkins agrees with Brooks.
"Dillon Brooks is right," Perkins said. "Everything is at play when you're in the postseason. When you're trying to win, you're trying to advance. Damn right, he should be swiping at that thumb of Steph Curry. I would! Just to play mind games, even if you don't hit it, you still gotta be swiping at it."
Perkins doubled down on his statements, publicly disagreeing with Steve Kerr calling out Brooks, especially because the Warriors have their own instigator in Draymond Green.
"I don't want to hear that from Steve Kerr... you have a player in Draymond Green that's been choking people out," Perkins added. "He's done way worse things. Get out of here with all that nonsense. I'm with Dillon Brooks on this."
No one expected the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets to go seven games. It's officially here, and the Warriors need to find an answer or they'll be going home early.
