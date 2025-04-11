ESPN Star's Honest Jayson Tatum Statement Before NBA Playoffs
The Boston Celtics are the defending NBA Champions, and look poised for another deep playoff run as the two seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics brought back all the core pieces from last season's title team, but some fans aren't giving them, or their star player, the respect they've earned.
"Jayson Tatum is a guy that's been slept on this entire season," stated former New Orleans Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins on ESPN's First Take. "I think he's going to be on a mission. I also think he has the most to prove. Jayson Tatum has been disrespected."
Perk stated that he's never seen an NBA Champion more disrespected than Tatum after the Celtics won the title, noting that Tatum didn't win the NBA Finals or NBA Conference Finals MVP.
Perkins also brought up Tatum's "aura," or lack thereof, from fans, and Tatum not playing significant minutes in Team USA winning the gold medal in the Olympics.
"People take away from the MVP conversation and say, 'He has pieces around him.' He's still giving you 28 points a night, nine rebounds, and six assists," said Perkins.
Perkins said he believes Tatum has a chip on his shoulder and that he will remind the world of who he is.
"He is going to remind everybody that 'when LeBron and Steph leave, y'all better mention my name as the next face of the NBA," stated Perk.
The Celtics have locked up the two seed in the East and await the play-in tournament to find out their first-round matchup.
Tatum averaged 25 points, 6.3 assists, and 9.7 rebounds during the Celtics' championship run last season.