ESPN Star Sends Harsh Message To LeBron James
NBA fans got something they've wanted for a long time this week: an unfiltered conversation with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. James joined The Pat McAfee Show ahead of the Lakers' contest against the Indiana Pacers, sharing everything from Michael Jordan to stories with the Miami Heat. Included in that conversation, he took some shots at ESPN stars.
Mentioning Brian Windhorst and Stephen A. Smith, James' comments didn't sit well in the media, according to reactions online. In an ESPN segment Thursday morning, former teammate of LeBron and ex-New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins took some time on the air to send a message to the Lakers star.
"LeBron James needs to stop. He needs to stop," Perkins said on ESPN Thursday morning. "I’m so sick of him with this ‘oh how the league is covered’ because he wanted to be covered a certain way...Everything that comes out of LeBron James' mouth ain't the d*** gospel."
Ever since getting into the media, Perkins has never been afraid to speak his mind on current topics such as this one. Perkins was teammates with James in the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now with James taking shots at his coworkers Windhorst and Stephen A., Perkins came to their defense with his remarks.
An interesting saga to pay attention to as James has positioned himself against the traditional media, it's clear that Perkins had a strong side in this conflict.
Related Articles
Pelicans Make Injury Announcement Before Warriors Game
Steve Kerr's Steph Curry Injury Announcement Before Warriors-Pelicans