Ex-NBA Champion Reacts To Controversial Pascal Siakam Award
Much of the basketball world was surprised to see Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam earn the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award over star point guard Tyrese Haliburton after the Pacers' series-clinching Game 5 win. Especially considering Haliburton's heroics in Game 1 and his historic triple-double in Game 4.
Even Haliburton assumed he had the award in hand, judging by his reaction when Siakam was announced as the MVP instead. While plenty of fans and analysts alike have taken to social media and various talk shows to make Haliburton's case, former New Orleans Pelican-turned-ESPN talking head Kendrick Perkins took Siakam's side.
"I tweeted it out before they announced it, that I thought that Pascal Siakam should have been the MVP," Perkins said. "And he was. He was consistent throughout the Eastern Conference Finals. We saw that drop off with Tyrese Halliburton between games, but it wasn't there for Pascal Siakam.
"Haliburton's taking over the fourth quarter in the highlights, but it's no fourth quarter without Siakam doing what he did in the first, second, and third quarter. I think when they got down to the half-court sets, he was the one who got them (0:41) through," Perkins said.
"He was the mismatch that the Knicks couldn't figure out," Perkins added. "So, he was the guy. Well-deserved. I thought it was close, but I would have given it to Pascal Siakam as well."
Siakam led the team in scoring during the Eastern Conference Finals with 25.7 points per game, highlighted by a 39-point performance in the Pacers' crucial Game 2 victory that gave them in control of the series with a 2-0 lead. Haliburton led the Pacers in rebounds, assist, and steals for the series, but was held to six points in an uninspiring Game 6 performance.
