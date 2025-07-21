Ex-NBA Champion Reacts to Lakers' Marcus Smart Signing
On Saturday, the Washington Wizards and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart agreed to a contract buyout, and the veteran guard is set to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers.
With this move, the Lakers add one of the best guard defenders the NBA has seen in the last decade, and put another proven veteran around their new core group of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton.
Many fans have been critical of the Lakers' signing of Marcus Smart, saying that he is not the same player that he once was or that he has minimal impact on offense, but former New Orleans Pelicans center and NBA champion Kendrick Perkins defended the acquisition.
"Marcus Smart heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, and we saw a lot of people kind of downplaying it and being pissed off," Perkins said. "I don't know why. Here's the thing that we have to start doing: When it comes down to valuing the game of basketball, critiquing the game of basketball, we gotta quit just talking about offense."
Through 34 appearances last season with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies, Smart averaged just 9.0 points per game, but continued to shine as a defender. Even when Smart won NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22, he averaged just 12.1 points per game.
"Now, you go and get something that you've been missing... The Lakers haven't had a defender like Marcus Smart since Alex Caruso," Perkins continued. "Marcus Smart. Former Defensive Player of the Year, a pitbull, a dog, something that not only Luka needs around him, but also a guy like LeBron James."
Smart is a solid addition in Los Angeles, and Perkins, who admitted he is typically critical of the Lakers and Rob Pelinka, believes it makes them a much better team.