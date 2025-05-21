Ex-NBA Champion Reveals Major Anthony Edwards Weakness After Game 1
The Minnesota Timberwolves were only down four points at halftime of Tuesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder dominated in the second half, outscoring Minnesota 70-40 over the last two quarters of the game.
Anthony Edwards, averaging 26.5 points per game in the playoffs, scored just 18 points on 5-for-13 shooting and was not nearly as aggressive as he needed to be to overcome the Thunder defense. Edwards had more turnovers (4) than assists (3) as Oklahoma City threw multiple defenders at him, limiting his ability to create offense.
While the Thunder's defense did shine and consistently disrupted Minnesota's offensive flow, the Timberwolves just flat-out missed shots. Over 60% of Minnesota's shots were from beyond the arc, and they shot 8-for-30 on wide-open threes.
Former Pelican and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins went on ESPN's First Take to discuss why Anthony Edwards needs to step up.
"I'm looking at Anthony Edwards in this series. He has to be special. Like the 27 points he's been averaging, that's not going to cut the mustard," Perkins said of Edwards.
"He got to average 35 to 40 for them to even stand a chance against the Oklahoma City Thunder," he continued to say.
Perkins also added that Edwards isn't driving to the rim enough and drawing enough fouls, because he's settling for so many three-point shots.
Perkins also said that "this [series] is not going to go past six games" when discussing the Timberwolves' chances in the series. Now down 0-1 to the top-seeded Thunder, Game 2 is essentially a must-win for a Wolves team that won the first two series of their run in five games each.
