Ex-NBA Star Gets Brutally Honest About New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans quickly began working this offseason to improve a team that finished the year with a 21-61 record.
New Orleans fired former executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin and replaced him with Joe Dumars, the former general manager of the Detroit Pistons in the early 2000s. Dumars brought in Troy Weaver, who also held a high-ranking position for the Pistons more recently.
Both Dumars and Weaver are tasked with improving a roster decimated by injury this past season. Former New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins thinks it will be difficult for New Orleans to attract any premier free agents. The four-time All-Star spoke on the Run It Back show recently about the state of the Pelicans.
"I'm a fan of Joe Dumars, but as far as the Pelicans, I think they're at the bottom," Cousins candidly said. He continued, "I don't think this is the most pleasant destination for any free agent or player. They have a lot of things to figure out." The former first-round pick spent a season and a half in New Orleans after the Pelicans made a blockbuster deal for the talented big man in 2017.
Cousins tore his Achilles during the latter part of the 2018 season with the Pelicans, and New Orleans opted not to re-sign him in the offseason. The former Kentucky Wildcat great played 65 games for New Orleans, averaging 24.8 points and 12.6 rebounds a contest. Cousins still remains one of the best acquisitions in the franchise's history.
