Ex-NBA Star Urges Rockets to Trade for $194 Million Star After Warriors Loss
The Golden State Warriors might've been seeded as the underdog against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. However, that didn't seem to be the case on Sunday night as Golden State captured a 95-85 victory over the Rockets. While Warriors' stars Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler starred, Houston lacked that offensive firepower.
Even though Alperen Sengun had a great outing, it was a poor showing by Houston's starting backcourt that produced just 17 points on 34 shots. Seeing this, former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins made his case for the Rockets to make a splash and acquire a certain star this offseason.
"I think they actually have a really good problem on their hand....They can go get two superstars to add to that starting lineup. Why not go get a Trae Young or a Ja Morant to run your point and then add a guy like Kevin Durant? You easily move into a top-3 team in the West," Cousins shared after Houston's Game 1 loss.
Not only does Houston have several draft picks they could move in deals, such as Phoenix's 2027 pick, and the rights to swap with Brooklyn in 2027, but they also have several young players that could be moved as well, like Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore.
However, the need for players like Morant, Young, and Durant will be further determined based on how the Rockets do throughout the rest of the series and potentially the playoffs. Even if Houston decides to make a splash trade this offseason, landing two stars in one offseason would be a wild turn of events.
