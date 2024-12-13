Ex-Pelicans Guard's Brutally Honest Statement on Leaving Team Goes Viral
The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a rough 5-21 start this season, and any hopes of the playoffs have already been dashed before the start of 2025. Injuries to the team's best players, like Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram, have the Pelicans with the worst record in the Western Conference. New Orleans 'Big 3' did not play one second on the court together through the first 26 games of the season.
Murray was the team's prized offseason acquisition, allowing New Orleans to add another ball-handler and playmaker to the roster. In the deal for the former all-star guard, the Pelicans gave up Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, Jr., Cody Zeller, and two future first-round picks. Daniels is flourishing with the Hawks, blossoming further than he did the first two seasons with the Pelicans.
NBA insider Jake Fischer spoke with the Australian-born guard on how his game has developed this season with the Hawks. Daniels was candid on the differences between the two franchises.
"That organization's (Pelicans) cursed. Every year there's something new. I’m happy I’m not there anymore…I had like four or five ankle injuries down there as well. There's something down in that water down there or something. They got hamstrings. They got knees. They got concussions and stuff as well. They get everything down there. I don’t know what it is. Playing hard I guess?”
The Pelicans drafted Daniels in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. In two seasons with New Orleans, the 6-foot-7 guard averaged 4.8 points in about 20 minutes per game. This season in Atlanta, Daniels is averaging 13.5 points and five rebounds and leads the NBA with three steals per contest. His 152 deflections are tops in the NBA, and his offensive game is steadily improving.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans rank 28th in the NBA for defensive rating and averaged the fewest points scored in the league. The Hawks have already swept the season series with the Pelicans this season, with both Atlanta wins coming by double-digits and Daniels averaging a little more than 17 points in those contests.
Time will tell how the trade turns out regarding who won, but so far, Daniels and the Hawks are flying high in the battle of the birds.
