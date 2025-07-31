Ex-Pelicans Guard's Two-Word Reaction to Mikal Bridges' Contract Decision
The NBA offseason has been rather quiet since Chris Paul and Damian Lillard made their decisions to return to the franchises where they became big-name stars. Since then, the main focus has been on the class of restricted free agents, wondering what's next for guys like Cam Thomas, Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, and Quentin Grimes.
Even though it might not be huge news to many fans, new extensions are expected to be agreed upon in the coming weeks, with players becoming eligible for these new deals. After one of the best seasons in over two decades for the New York Knicks, they struck a deal on Thursday to retain one of their core starters.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Knicks and Mikal Bridges have agreed on a four-year, $150 million contract to stay in New York. The deal will include a player option in the 2029-30 season, as well as a trade kicker per Charania. Bridges' new deal puts his annual average at $37.5 million per season, which is still less than teammates Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.
Statistically, it was a down year for Bridges, but he still averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game while appearing in all 82 games for the Knicks. To no surprise, Bridges' teammate and good friend Josh Hart took some time to share a reaction to his new payday.
"BAG MAN BAG MAN!" Hart shared his thoughts on Bridges' $150 million contract. A former New Orleans Pelicans guard, Hart was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, then later traded to the Knicks, where he plays now.
Bridges, Hart, and Brunson are the core of the 'Nova Knicks', as the three of them played together at Villanova for two seasons, winning a National Championship in 2016. The Knicks also had Donte DiVincenzo, but he was dealt last offseason in the blockbuster trade to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns.
Outlook for the Knicks
Looking ahead for the Knicks to next season, they'll hope to turn the page after firing Tom Thibodeau and bringing in ex-Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown. On top of returning their core from this past season, the Knicks also added Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson to improve their depth.
With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton both expected to miss all of next season for their respective teams, the Knicks are in a position to finally get over the hump and make the NBA Finals. Regardless, if it's not next year, extending Bridges keeps their window open for the future.
Related Articles
NBA Star Trey Murphy Gives Interesting Take on Summer League
Six-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Pelican Shockingly Signs With International Team
LeBron James' Ex-Teammate Reacts to Daryl Morey Bashing Lakers Championship