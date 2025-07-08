Ex-Warriors Champion Sends Message After Pelicans Signing
After officially closing the door on his Golden State chapter with a heartfelt tribute on Sunday, recent New Orleans Pelicans acquisition Kevon Looney introduced himself to fans in The Big Easy with a short message.
In a post on the Pelicans' X account that was accompanied by an introductory graphic for Looney, he checked in with the fans and gave proof of his arrival in New Orleans.
Looney spent the first decade of his career with the Golden State Warriors, developing into a key rotational player and eventually into a starter while playing a significant role in three of Golden State's four championships within the last decade.
Adding the 29-year-old center has been one of the few well-received moves for the Pelicans during an offseason in New Orleans that has been defined by the perceived ineptitude of the front office around the league. Looney will bring a much-needed veteran presence to a team that is certainly considered a work in progress. He'll also reunite with former Warriors guard Jordan Poole, with whom he won an NBA Championship in 2022.
Looney started a career-high 80 games for the Warriors during their 2022 championship run, averaging six points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Looney's best statistical season came the following year in 2022-23, making 70 starts in 82 appearances and averaging career-highs in scoring with seven points per game and rebounding with 9.3 boards per game.
